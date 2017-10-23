Have you seen this Ghostbusters Ecto-1 around?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY -- Along with his kids and friends, an Adams County man built a replica of the 2016 reboot of the Ecto-1 vehicle from 'Ghostbusters'.

Eric Nelson grew up with the original 'Ghostbusters' and absolutely loves it. He also loves collecting movie vehicles on his farm in rural Adams County.

"I wanted to go make it authentic as I could," Nelson said.

Nelson found a 1984 Cadillac Hearse in Pueblo; the same make, year and model of the Ecto-1 in the 2016 'Ghostbusters' flick.

"It’s a fun thing to do and it brings so many smiles to so many faces," he said.

Nelson runs 'Eric's Movies Cars' and is also a part of 'Colorado Movie Cars'. He brings the Ecto-1 to several events. If you'd like to reach him, you can e-mail Nelson at RockyYJ@aol.com

You can see his creation and learn more about Eric's Ecto-1 by selecting 'play' on the video above and watching Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.