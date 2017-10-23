Funerals held for 2 young children fatally stabbed by brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Two young lives cut short were remembered Monday at a funeral service in Colorado Springs.

Five-year-old Sophia and seven-year-old Noah Murphy were laid to rest this morning, a week after they were stabbed to death.

Their 19-year-old brother, Malik Murphy, is facing murder charges as well as attempted murder charges for stabbing and injuring their father.

According to a police affidavit, Murphy's father said he woke up to screaming in the basement.

He told police his son began stabbing him when he confronted him.

Melissa Murphy said they “missed the signs” and they didn’t understand he had “grandiose thoughts of murder” otherwise he never would have been in their home.

According to police records, Malik Murphy told police he wanted to be alone at his residence. He went on to say he wanted to kill his entire family.

When asked if she thought he understood what was happening, she said he “understands fine.”

Murphy told police he had homicidal thoughts and his mother says he's been institutionalized before.