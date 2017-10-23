Free tickets offered to vets for early ‘Thank You for Your Service’ movie screening

Veterans across the nation will receive a small token of appreciation from Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres in the form of free movie tickets.

Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres announced that on Thursday, up to 10,000 free tickets will be presented to U.S. veterans and active-duty service members for DreamWorks Pictures’ Thank You for Your Service.

The movie will be screened for service members at more than 400 AMC locations nationwide.

In order to score free tickets, service members must be one of the first 25 in line at a participating theater and present a valid, government-issued ID.

Service members are restricted to one free ticket. Tickets will only be issued for the 7:00 p.m. preview. The film opens nationwide on Oct. 27.

Thank You for Your Service was penned by the writer of American Sniper and follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq.

According to a press release promoting the movie, the movie depicts “the struggle vets face as they integrate back into family and civilian life while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.”

Dozens of Colorado locations will honor the promotion but tickets must be bought at the box office and are not available online.

