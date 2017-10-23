Denver set to debate banning declawing your cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER --- Will Denver join Los Angeles as the next major American city to ban the medical procedure to declaw your cat?

That is a real possibility as a bill by councilwoman Kendra Black has been proposed.

It will have its first committee hearing on Wednesday.

"It's a cruel procedure," Black said, explaining her reasoning.

"A cat declawing actually severs the tips of the toes of cats and they use a piece of equipment similar to a cigar cutter," Black added.

The idea to ban declawing is not new. Proposals have been in front of legislatures in New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Rhode Island for years.

Traditionally however efforts have been blocked by Veterinarian Trade Groups.

While the Colorado Veterinary Medical Association has not responded to our request for an official comment, Black says they oppose it.

For veterinarians like Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald this issue is complicated.

"It's a line of last resort - most vets don't want to do it," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald, who has practiced for more than 30 years, says declawing used to be a common procedure however recent awareness regarding the harm it causes cats has made it more rare.

Fitzgerld says often times owners want to protect their furniture from scratches.

"Most want to declaw because of the cats destructive behavior," Fitzgerald said.

While Fitzgerald counsels his patients against declawing, he is not fully on board with a ban just yet --- fearing restrictions may hurt vets.

"It's not always the best thing to be told what to do," Fitzgerald said.

"If the person--the human owner--is really sick and has an autoimmune disease that a cat scratch may endanger their health, that's a different story," Fitzgerald said.

Black says she is open to medical exemptions and says Denver Animal Control would be responsible for any enforcement.