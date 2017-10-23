Cooler temperatures, strong winds to start workweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A weak cold front will lower temperatures along the Front Range on Monday.

Highs will only reach the upper 50s with strong northeast winds up to 50 mph expected in the foothills.

Temperatures will rebound into the lower 60s on Tuesday and into the mid-70s on Wednesday with dry conditions each day.

The mountains will be dry and windy on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be strong above treeline near the Continental Divide, with gusts up to 75 mph possible.

It's possible Denver could see a round of snow and colder temperatures by Thursday, though it's still too early to know for sure. Any accumulation would be light.

It will be cold on Friday behind the front with highs only getting into the lower 40s. The weekend looks to be partly cloudy and dry, with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s.