Celebration of life held for woman killed in shooting near CSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Family and friends gathered at Dekovend Park in Centennial on a chilly fall day to say goodbye to Savannah McNealy.

The theme of the “Celebration of Life”, reflective of Savannah's love of family, friends music and art, which she studied at Colorado State University.

Family friend Melissa Cox tells FOX31, “there are lots of colors, I don’t think she would be satisfied if people were in mourning, she lived life and that's what she wants all of us to do.”

Melissa says Savannah was popular, adventuresome and always put family and friends first.

Fellow students joined family and members of the Young Life organization to give each other support.

Savannah changed the path of many in need of guidance through her work with Young Life.

Melissa says the loss of this vibrant, loving and kind young woman is devastating, “we're all still in shock so healing's yet to come.”

FOX31 respected the wishes of Savannah's family to not appear on camera.

After reflections on her life and contributions to the community as a daughter, sister, friend and volunteer with the Young Life organization, a peaceful song was played, then colorful balloons were released into the fall sky.

A beautiful tribute to a loved and respected young woman, and a final goodbye. Savannah leaves behind her parents, a sister and a large extended family.

They are asking that donations be made to the Young Life organization in her memory.