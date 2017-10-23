At-risk 18-year-old man reported missing in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An 18-year-old at-risk man was reported missing on Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

#MISSING: David Johnson, 18yoa 65" tall LSW/ Grey sweatshirt with "ROP" on front, burg scrub bottoms, no shoes. If seen call 303.627.3100. pic.twitter.com/KiIaQtj0bq — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 23, 2017

#MISSING: David is developmentally delayed & can only communicate with hand signals, LS in the area of 17900 E. Bails Pl at 4AM. https://t.co/JgxH17b9jw — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 23, 2017

David Johnson was last seen in the area of 17900 E. Bails Place, near South Tower Road and East Iliff Avenue, at 4 a.m., police said.

Johnson is “developmentally delayed” and can only communicate with hand signals, police said.

He was last seen wearing a great sweatshirt with “ROP” on front and Burgundy scrub bottoms. He was not wearing shoes.

Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call police at 303-627-3100.