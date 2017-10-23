At-risk 18-year-old man reported missing in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An 18-year-old at-risk man was reported missing on Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.
David Johnson was last seen in the area of 17900 E. Bails Place, near South Tower Road and East Iliff Avenue, at 4 a.m., police said.
Johnson is “developmentally delayed” and can only communicate with hand signals, police said.
He was last seen wearing a great sweatshirt with “ROP” on front and Burgundy scrub bottoms. He was not wearing shoes.
Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call police at 303-627-3100.
39.683079 -104.778497