Amazon received 238 proposals for second headquarters

SEATTLE — Amazon has confirmed the obvious: It’s received a lot of interest from cities vying to host it’s second headquarters.

The tech giant said Monday that 238 cities and regions put in a bid for the opportunity. The proposals span across 54 states, provinces, districts and territories across North America.

Colorado submitted eight proposed sites last week to Amazon, though the state’s bid was not publicly released.

Amazon announced plans for a second headquarters in September, sending cities into a frenzy.

The company expects to invest more than $5 billion to build the facility and will create as many as 50,000 “high-paying” jobs.

Amazon said the new headquarters, dubbed HQ2, will be a “full equal” to its Seattle campus.

Cities have made elaborate and creative gestures in an effort to woo Amazon.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Sly James wrote five-star reviews for 1,000 random items on Amazon’s website; Tucson, Arizona, sent Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a giant cactus; and New York lit up landmarks like the Empire State Building in “Amazon orange.”

Amazon estimates that its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to the city’s economy.

Proposals for HQ2 were due last week.