Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed 14-year-old near Brighton

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that killed a 14-year-old near Brighton on Sunday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The girl was driving the vehicle southbound on Riverdale Road near Birghton when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the road near 153rd Avenue, according to state troopers.

The vehicle went through a fence and down an embankment where it rolled onto its roof and landed in a retention pool in the South Platte River around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 14-year-old driver was killed, and the passengers, two 17-year-old boys and a 30-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The CSP believes the 14-year-old was speeding and had alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

Authorities said none of the occupants were wearing seat belts.