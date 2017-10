ARVADA, Colo. – A motorcyclist was killed after being involved in a crash with a truck on Monday afternoon, Arvada police said.

Police said that it happened around 12:44 p.m. in the area of West 60th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Sheridan was closed while police investigated. It reopened around 3:45 p.m.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.