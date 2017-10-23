× 4 South High School administrators placed on leave after groping allegations

DENVER — Allegations of male students groping a female teenager at South High School in Denver prompted four administrators to be placed on leave – including the principal of the school, Jen Hanson.

Instructional Superintendent Sean Precious and two other staff members – Barbara Downey and Lynette Lucero – are also on paid leave.

The announcement was made via letter to parents of students at the school last Friday.

Denver Public Schools has declined to provide details regarding the assault, however the alleged incident took place in mid-September when a female teenager at the school accused two male students of putting their hands on her and touching her inappropriately.

According to Sonny Jackson, spokesperson with DPD, the incident happened on Sept. 14 at a Homecoming bonfire celebration.

Denver police are looking into the lag time between the victim’s report of the alleged assault to administrators and the date that officials with South High reported the incident to police.

According to Jackson, it took administrators 13 days to contact police after the female student came forward to school staff.

Jackson said the girl’s parents do not intend to press charges but the department will continue to investigate whether proper protocol was followed by staff at the school.

A mandatory reporting law in Colorado requires school administrators to turn to police if they suspect or have knowledge of possible child neglect or abuse.

Whether that law was followed in order to protect the victim in question is the subject of the current investigation.

The identities of the students involved have not been released and there have been no charges or arrests.