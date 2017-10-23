3 killed after vehicle crashes down 50-foot embankment, into Greeley pond

GREELEY, Colo. — Three people were killed after a vehicle went off the road, down a 50-foot embankment and into a pond on Monday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident about 5:50 a.m. at North 47th Avenue and O Street.

A witness told officers the vehicle was traveling about 50 mph when it left the road and came to rest in the pond south of the intersection at the bottom of the embankment.

Rescue divers from the Greeley Fire Department were summoned. Crews had difficulty accessing the pond because the embankment was not suitable to place a dive boat into the water.

Crews gained access to the pond through the property of a business and divers went into the water about 6:30 a.m.

Two victims were removed from the water at 7:38 a.m. and a third was recovered at 8:05 a.m.

All three were taken to North Colorado Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

The names and ages of the three who died have not been released.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.