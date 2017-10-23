1982 missing Rocky Ford girls cold case reopened

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — Over three decades ago, two teenagers from Rocky Ford disappeared, leaving behind no trace.

Yvonne Mestas and Victoria Sanchez, who were both 15 when they went missing, were last seen leaving Rocky Ford High School sometime in the afternoon hours on Nov. 1, 1982. The teens were never heard from again.

Monday, it was revealed that new information has led investigators to reopen that cold case.

The announcement was made via press release. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Rocky Ford Police Department say they are “working to shed new light” on the teens’ disappearance.

“Although decades have passed, we are actively working with our partners at the Rocky Ford Police Department on this long-term missing persons’ case to help determine what happened to Victoria and Yvonne,” said CBI Pueblo Agent Kevin Koback.

The CBI provided age progression photos and details regarding the young women at the time they disappeared.

Victoria Sanchez, who went by the nickname ‘Vicki,’ suffered from a broken elbow and has a surgical scar on her left arm which runs from the wrist to the inside of her elbow.

Officials say Mestas has a large birthmark on left or right buttock in shape of heart.

Officials with the agencies did not elaborate on the new developments but detectives are asking anyone if they remember any details from that day to please come forward.