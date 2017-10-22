Study: Alcohol could help you learn second language

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study suggests that if you're trying to learn a new language - you might want to try a drink.

While small amounts of alcohol often reduces social anxiety and increases self-confidence in talking to other people, the study conducted by researchers from the University of Liverpool, Maastricht University and King's College London suggest a low dose may also help you speak a second language better.

For the study, some people were given a low amount of alcohol while others weren't. Both groups then spoke to people in Dutch.

Two native dutch speakers then listened the conversations and found those who had the alcohol had better language skills.

"Our study shows that acute alcohol consumption may have beneficial effects on the pronunciation of a foreign language in people who recently learned that language," Dr. Inge Kersbergen, a co-author of the study, told the Daily Mail. "This provides some support for the lay belief (among bilingual speakers) that a low dose of alcohol can improve their ability to speak a second language."

"One possible mechanism could be the anxiety-reducing effect of alcohol," said Dr. Jessica Werthmann, another author on the study.

The study points out that the participants consumed only a low dose of alcohol, higher levels may not be beneficial.