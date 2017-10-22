Playboy to honor Hugh Hefner on cover of latest issue

LOS ANGELES — Playboy will honor founder Hugh Hefner by putting him on the cover of its November/December issue with no one at his side.

Hefner will be only the 11th man to ever be on the cover of the magazine and the first man ever to be on a Playboy cover solo.

Hefner was 91 years old when he passed away on Sept. 27.

In honor of Hugh M. Hefner, our November/December issue celebrates the life of an American icon. pic.twitter.com/FNa4aYOpfA — Playboy (@Playboy) October 19, 2017

The magazine will use a side-profile photo of Hefner that was taken in 1965 when he was 39 years old.

In addition to the front page, the first six pages of the issue will celebrate the late publisher’s life.

The publisher says a separate 100-page tribute issue will hit stores later.