Loveland hotel evacuated after gas leak

LOVELAND, Colo. — A hotel in Loveland was evacuated on Sunday after a gas leak was discovered inside the walls, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said.

The fire department arrived at the My Place Hotel located off of Clydesdale Parkway around 3 p.m. on a report of burnt food.

After investigating, officials found the gas leak in the interior of the walls.

Authorities said that the gas is isolated and is not effecting surrounding buildings. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution as authorities ventilate the building.

The source of the gas leak is unknown, according to the fire department.