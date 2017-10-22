Kids raise funds for Denver couple who lost home in fire

DENVER — The investigation into what caused a house fire in far southwest Denver was ongoing Sunday as neighborhood children worked to help the homeowners move forward. Flames destroyed the home just west of Littleton on Friday. No one was injured.

Since the blaze, three young girls have been hard at work trying to make a difference for the couple.

“What better way to spread the word than using flyers,” 10-year-old Taylor told FOX31.

Flyers made and delivered by the girls have ended up on front doors throughout their neighborhood. The message is clear and direct– letting people know about a GoFundMe.com site to raise money for the victims of Friday’s fire. As of Sunday, the total amount raised was just under $900.

“We already collected soaps, and a family down the street gave us three different comforters,” 11-year-old Jordan said.

The girls told FOX31 they decided to step up and help because it’s the right thing to do.

“At our church it says that service is the best thing of all, and it’s like a warm hug,” 10-year-old Mackenzie said.

They’re hoping that warm hug will come in the form of $3,000– their GoFundMe goal.