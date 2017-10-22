Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl LII halftime show

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis next year, the NFL announced on Sunday night.

The 36-year-old will take the stage for the halftime show on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Timberlake announced the news on Twitter in a video with Jimmy Fallon.

In September, a report by US Weekly said Timberlake was “finalizing” the deal and would be the only performer.

“As of right now, it will just be Justin — no surprise performers,” the report said at the time.

Timberlake is currently working on his fifth studio album.

Timberlake previously performed at the Super Bowl with an infamous performance with Janet Jackson in 2004. In the performance, Timberlake pulled off part of Jackson’s costume at the end of his song “Rock Your Body,” which coined the term “nipplegate” and led to a record FCC fine.

The incident prompted the five-second broadcast delay during live performances that we see today.