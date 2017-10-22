Employee shot after group denied entry at Shotgun Willie’s

GLENDALE, Colo. – An employee was shot when a fight broke out after a small group of people were denied entry at Shotgun Willie’s early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. when a group of 4-5 people were denied entry at the strip club located on South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale police said.

A fight was started as the group was being escorted out and one person began firing multiple shots at employees, police said.

During the incident, one employee was hit. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale police at (303) 759-1511.