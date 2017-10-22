Citizens trying to save hundreds of trees from removal near City Park Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- If you were anywhere near City Park Golf Course on Sunday, you might have heard a lot of drivers honking their horns.

A group was there trying to save hundreds of trees from being removed.

You may have passed by them countless times before and not even noticed them.

But soon a huge swath of trees could be gone.

We caught up with Mary Degroot as she put a poster on a tree that said, “Save me”.

Degroot said, “… the city has identified that this is one of the trees that’s going to be cut down – one of the 200 trees – so we’re trying to get attention to save the trees.”

Attention -- may not be enough.

An attorney working the City Park Friends and Neighbors group said, “…if our elected leadership was listening it would help.”

261 trees are scheduled to be chopped down starting November first.

Bridget Walsh who lives down the street said, “… It’s like watching an execution. A big tree is alive. It’s part of our community.”

The city says the trees need to be removed, to make way for a storm water project that will help prevent flooding.

A new golf course and clubhouse are part of the deal.

Walsh told us, “… people are upset about it but we didn’t have any say about it in this plan.”

The city has had public meetings to discuss the changes.

Still, this group’s asking a judge to stall the trees from being removed.

Louis Plachowski Is helping lead the charge to keep Denver green.

Plachowski said, when you see a tree especially here in Denver when you have the winter and then comes the spring and it comes to life. Birds go on it. It’s just a beautiful thing.”

No one knows whether all this will make a difference.

Still they fight in a battle that is far from being made in the shade.

City Park Friends and Neighbors is hoping a judge will stall the tree removal process during a hearing this Thursday.