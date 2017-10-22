Broncos offense, special teams struggle in shutout loss to Chargers

CARSON, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers shutout the Broncos, 21-0, on Sunday.

Despite Broncos fans outnumbering Chargers fans at the 27,000 seat StubHub Center, the Chargers controlled the entire game from the start.

The Broncos offense could not get the ball moving with the team’s drives in the first half resulting in six punts and two fumbles. The team couldn’t even make it past mid-field during the first half.

Yup… we’ll call it another home game for the @Broncos here in Cali. I’d say at least 65-70 % of fans here in #Broncos orange and blue. pic.twitter.com/9njq7uVT1x — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) October 22, 2017

It got started on the first drive of the game as Denver went 3-and-out after A.J. Derby fumbled a pass from Trevor Siemian. The Chargers recovered, but the Broncos defense made an impressive goal-line stop to prevent the Chargers from taking advantage of the turnover.

Later in the first quarter, the Broncos special teams struggled and let the Chargers strike first with a 65 yard punt return by the Chargers’ Travis Benjamin.

The Chargers would extend their lead in the second quarter after Philip Rivers hit Keenan Allen across the middle for an 18 yard gain to make it first and goal. Austin Ekeler caught a quick throw from Rivers to put Los Angeles up 14-0.

Siemian finished the first half 11/17 for 89 yards, two sacks and a fumble.

The one positive of the first half: Von Miller surpassed Karl Mecklenburg in Broncos history with a sack on Rivers. Miller now has 79.5 career sacks.

With that sack, Broncos LB @VonMiller passes Karl Mecklenburg to move into 2nd place in team history with 79.5 sacks. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 22, 2017

The woes continued in the second half for the Broncos as they continued to end plays in punts.

There was a glimmer of hope as Siemian hit Demaryius Thomas for an 81-yard reception from their own nine yard line. But, Thomas was called for offensive pass interference and the play was called back. And, yes, the Broncos had to punt.

The Broncos finally managed to get past midfield after an 11 yard run by C.J. Anderson and a 10 yard gain from Andy Janovich.

After going for it on 4th and 6th, Siemian was picked off by the Casey Howard of the Chargers as the Broncos fail to convert again.

In the end, the Chargers were able to secure another touchdown and shutout the Broncos 21-0.

It was the first time the Broncos have been shutout since 1992.