× Volunteers stuff trucks with supplies, hoping to deliver hope to Puerto Rico

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora partnered with volunteers, residents and a local non-profit to stuff trucks full of supplies that will be sent to Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria about one month ago. A spokesperson for the City of Aurora said it wants to do whatever it can to help.

“We hear there is so much need in Puerto Rico and this is a tangible way to react locally and get these goods delivered to them,” said city of Aurora spokesperson Michael Bryant.

Volunteers parked at locations around Aurora Saturday to collect goods from people and shoppers as they left stores.

“It’s a good feeling and they feel good doing it too,” said Abe Baltazar.

The city partnered with Antoinette Dow’s nonprofit Providers Resource Clearinghouse to help transport the supplies and store them.

“We are providing the trucks, the boxes, the pallets and everything and the storage unit to make this all happen,” said Dow.

Javier Del Rosario was shopping at Costco when he saw the tent and knew immediately, he needed to donate. Del Rosario grew up in Puerto Rico and his family and friends are struggling in the wake of the hurricane. He said being so far away and helpless is the hardest thing, so that’s why he was happy to drop off goods.

“That is the hardest thing. I want to go there but being that won’t do a lot so that’s the most difficult thing right now,” said Del Rosario. “This is a very nice surprise because we were not planning on this. It means a lot to me.”

The donation drive will take place again on Saturday, October 28.

The city of Aurora is asking for these items:

Food (non-perishable items only)

Bottled water

Diapers (for children and adults)

Flashlights and batteries

Solar-powered items

New portable generators

Drop off locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 28: