Suspect in Colorado Springs stabbing waited for victim to arrive before attacking her

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police responding to a report of a stabbing in the Sand Creek area of Colorado Springs Saturday morning found a woman with a wound to her abdomen.

According to the department, 27-year-old Kaylan Bernal, the suspect in the case, waited in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle for the victim to arrive.

Police say a “disturbance” ensued before the stabbing but did not elaborate.

The identity of the victim has not been released. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found Bernal near her home a short time after the stabbing. She was arrested for attempted first degree murder and detectives from the Assault Unit are involved in the investigation.