Rattlesnake activity forces closure of trail in North Table Mountain Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Rattlesnake activity forced park managers to close Cottonwood Canyon Trail in North Table Mountain Park.

The temporary closure started Friday. It wasn’t known how long it would last.

Officials with Jefferson County Open Space said there is a concentration of rattlesnakes near the trail what are getting ready to hibernate. They closed the area for public safety.

A man died two weeks ago after a rattlesnake bit him while he was hiking not far away in Mount Galbrath Park in Golden. It’s about two miles away from the Cottonwood Canyon Trail.