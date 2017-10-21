Man dies in apartment fire in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man died in an apartment fire early Saturday morning in Fort Collins.

It’s the second time a fire has killed someone in Fort Collins in the last two weeks.

The Poudre Fire Authority received multiple 911 calls just before 2 a.m. about an fire at the Cammire condominium complex, 2115 West Plum Street. That’s west of the Colorado State University campus.

Firefighters found the man in the second floor unit and took him out. He was later declared dead. A second person lived in the unit but was not there at the time of the fire.

“Our community has experienced multiple tragedies in recent weeks and days,” Poudre Fire Authority Chief Tom DeMint said. “These events have a ripple-effect that’s wide-reaching. Keep each other close. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. And know that we can get through this together.”

It took firefighters just a few minutes to extinguish the flames. There was smoke and fire damage throughout the unit.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will notify the victims’s family and release the cause and manner of death later.