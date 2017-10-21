Denver man arrested after marijuana seizure during traffic stop in Indiana

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Denver was arrested in Indiana after state police troopers found several packages of marijuana in an SUV during a traffic stop Wednesday, October 18.

It happened on I-74 in Dearborn County when a 2004 Ford Excursion was stopped for a traffic violation.

“While conducting the traffic stop, Trp. [Randel] Miller became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place. Trp. Miller deployed his narcotics detection K-9 “Jinx” to conduct a sweep of the vehicle. Jinx alerted to the odor of drugs coming from the vehicle,” a press release from Indiana State Police said.

“During the search of the vehicle, troopers located numerous individually wrapped plastic bundles containing suspected marijuana. The packages were hidden in various locations inside the vehicle. In total, the packages weighed approximately 33 pounds with an estimated street value of $150,000.”

Michael Granados, Jr., 23 of Denver, was taken into custody. He was a passenger in the vehicle. He faces charges of Dealing Marijuana (over 10 pounds) and Possession of Marijuana (over 10 pounds). The driver of the vehicle was release without charges.

Troopers said they determined that the marijuana had originated in Colorado and was being taken to an unknown location in Ohio.

In a separate case on the same day, a man from Colorado Springs was arrested during a traffic stop in Indiana. State police found 75 pounds of marijuana and other drugs in his vehicle. They said he was also on his way to Ohio.