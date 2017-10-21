Denver County Jail under scrutiny after 2 serious altercations take place within 3 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver County Jail is under scrutiny again after another inmate is seriously hurt.

That inmate was getting ready to go to court when he was beaten unconscious.

By all accounts, it was a vicious beating Friday morning.

Sources tell us, one inmate beat another – and kept beating him – even after he had passed out.

The attack happened beneath the downtown Courthouse.

Two inmates were in a holding cell waiting to see a judge when the fight broke out.

It sent a 28-year-old inmate to Denver Health with life threatening injuries.

The latest assault comes just three months after another altercation between inmates that left a man dead in July.

That attack was the subject of a Fox 31 Problems Solvers report in July.

In that case, a 19-year-old was accused of killing 42-year-old William Anderson.

Michael Britton is with the Denver Sheriffs Fraternal Order of Police and says inmate on inmate violence is getting worse.

He says it’s only a matter of time before more officers are injured as well. Britton added, “… every day we are having to respond to fights throughout the jail. The jail is no safer now than what it was prior to three years ago.“

According the Colorado Independent, the number of inmate on inmate assaults in the Denver and County jails have increased by 784 percent since 2011.

Jail violence across the state is so bad, a state committee has been set up to investigate the cause.

At a hearing, State Senator Rhonda Fields said, “When you are in cramped situations, tempers flare. When your situation is like that desperate things happen, a crisis can happen, riots can happen.”

In the latest Denver case, the attacker is described as maximum-security inmate who never should been mixed in with a lower level offender.

Britton said, “What happens is you get these predatory inmates and they take advantage of the fact that they’re not properly housed where they should be.”

A whole new round of questions surfacing after the latest attack in a Denver jail.We are told the fight was captured by surveillance cameras.

We’re asking to see it.

Denver police say they are investigating the fight.

But it’s not clear if a wider investigation will take place to see if this attack could have been prevented.