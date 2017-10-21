Colorado Springs man arrested in Indiana after cache of marijuana found in car

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Colorado Springs was taken into custody this week after Indiana State Police found about 75 pounds of suspected marijuana and other drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop for speeding.

It happened Wednesday morning, October 18, on I-70 in Putnam County, Indiana.

“During conversation with the driver, the trooper developed information that led to a search of the vehicle. On the rear seat was one large duffle bag containing suspected packaged Marijuana. In the trunk were three other large duffle bags containing additional suspected packaged Marijuana and vials of suspected Marijuana oil,” a press release from Indiana State Police said.

The driver, 21-year-old Thomas Lee King of Colorado Springs was taken into custody. He faces a number of drug-related charges.

“In all, approximately 75 pounds of suspected Marijuana, 300 vials of suspected Marijuana Oil, and one suspected OxyContin narcotic pain killer tablet were seized. Estimated total street value of the Marijuana is $337,000 and the estimated total street value of the Marijuana Oil is $16,500. King was traveling from Colorado to Ohio,” the press release said.

In a separate case and on the same day, a man from Denver was arrested in Indiana when state police said they found 33 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop. They said he was also traveling to Indiana.