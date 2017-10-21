4 injured in collision in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A crash in Arvada sent four people to the hospital Saturday morning.

It happened at 86th Parkway and Alkire Street.

A pickup truck had three people in it. It was heading eastbound on 86th when the collision happened with a sedan.

The pickup ended up on its side next to a traffic light pole on the sidewalk.

Police on the scene did not have any information about the conditions of those injured, or what caused the vehicles to collide.

The intersection was closed during the investigation.