× Vote for Colorado students trying to win $75,000 in national contest

DENVER — Members of the Big Idea Project, started by a Columbine High School teacher, are tackling tough problems faced by students and adults in the metro area and making a difference.

Friday night is the deadline for them to receive enough votes to win $75,000 and the National True Inspiration Award.

You can vote for them here.

The funds would help the project continue to aid the community and instill compassionate leadership skills among our youth. Xenia McGrath is proof of the project`s success.

After graduation she started a career in health care at the Ultimate Health Medical Clinic in Littleton, keeping her former teammate`s struggle with anorexia in mind.

Her Big Idea Project team started a self-esteem campaign after conducting a survey of 300 students at Columbine High School.

Seventy percent said they were unhappy with their bodies.

Big Idea Project Executive Director Trisha Halsey says she is proud to see the students paying it forward, “We’re seeing generous leadership move from students in schools into the professional world.”

Xenia says we can all impact the world in a positive way, no matter our age, “just by caring, by putting yourself out there you can help save a life for the better, make someone so much happier in the skin that they`re in.”