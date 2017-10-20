Uncle speaks about teen accused of killing 2 younger siblings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- An uncle of a teenager accused of killing his two young siblings in Colorado Springs earlier this week spoke out about the suspect Friday.

Malik Murphy, 19, is accused of attacking 5-year-old Sophia and 7-year-old Noah Murphy early Tuesday morning. Police say he stabbed them to death, and then injured his father when he went to see what was happening in the house.

Murphy's uncle, Marcus Mason, said the violence was out of character for his nephew.

"Malik was mostly a good kid. He really didn't cause much problems. He was caring, he was a caring person. If you even met him you would never think he would be violent in any kind of way. He has no history of violence. That's what people need to understand. There wasn't like there was ever a warning," Mason said.

Malik Murphy is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police said he told them he wanted to be alone in the house and he had planned to kill his family.

Mason said that Malik had been in mental health institutions before for having homicidal thoughts.