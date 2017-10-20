× The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway readies for grand opening

DENVER — Dream.

The definition of the word is a series of thoughts, images and sensations occurring in a person’s mind during sleep. That’s exactly what will happen when you see the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home except, it isn’t a dream.

It’s called the Boulderado. Custom crafted by Oakwood Homes. Thirty-four hundred square feet, four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths with a three-car garage. The $750,000 house is nestled in the very secluded and gated community in Commerce City called The Gallery at Reunion.

The look and feel of the 3,400 square foot abode is modern farmhouse. It’s where function, fashion and form come together. With an eat in kitchen, spa like bathrooms and a masterful bedroom suite, if you’re gonna’ dream, dream big.

Visit the St. Jude Dream Home website to buy a ticket for a chance to win it.