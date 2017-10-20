Spokeswoman: Airman based in Wyoming among those involved in Fort Collins shooting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An airman based at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, was among those involved in the early-morning shooting at an apartment complex near Colorado State University on Thursday, a spokeswoman said Friday.

Four people were involved in the shooting just before 2 a.m. at the Sunstone apartment complex at 720 City Park. Ave. just west of the college, with three of them dying.

The condition of the fourth person has not been released. The name, age and gender of the person who was injured have not been released.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the three people who died later Friday.

A public information officer with Francis E. Warren Air Force Base did not identify the airman or his involvement in the shooting.

Another spokeswoman with the air force base later would not confirm any details when asked for additional information and directed all questions to the Fort Collins Police Department.

Police have been tight-lipped about the investigation and said more information would be released Friday.

One of the victims was identified Thursday as 22-year-old Savannah McNealy, who was a student at CSU. McNealy, of Highlands Ranch, was studying liberal arts, art and art history.

The Fort Collins Police Department has not said if the four people knew each other or release a possible motive for the shooting.