Significant cool down expected across the state this weekend

FOX31 Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser says Colorado is in for a double-digit cool down as we roll into the weekend.

Friday, Denver enjoyed a high of 77 degrees. Highs around the area are significantly cooler Saturday with Denver topping out at 58 degrees and lows in some spots in the mountains plummeting down to the low 40s.

Rain and snow is expected to move into the mountains overnight into Saturday morning. One to five inches of total snow accumulation is forecast by midday Saturday.

By Sunday, strong winds will be replaced by lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures again. As for the next snow in Denver there is an early indication it is possible by Thursday.