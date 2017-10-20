Over 500,000 stuffed animals sold at Target, Walmart recalled due to choking hazard

A choking hazard has prompted a manufacturer of wind-up children’s toys to recall hundreds of thousands of the plush animals.

The toys, sold by multiple companies and distributed by Kids Preferred LLC., of East Windsor, N.J. , pose a danger due to the potential that the metal post or handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach. The post is small enough that it can be swallowed by a young child.

The wind-up musical plush toys were sold by Carter’s, Child of Mine, Guess How Much I Love You and Just One You brands.

The firm has received six reports of parts from the wind-up handle detaching from the toy. No injuries have been reported.

They were sold in a variety of animal characters and colors at Carter’s, Walmart, Target, Carters and other nationwide stores and online retailers between January 2016 through August 2017 for between $11 and $20.

The model number and batch code are printed on the smallest white sewn-in label behind the care label.

The toys were manufactured in China and roughly 587,000 toys were sold, including 1,000 in Canada.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from young children and contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement toy.

The extensive list of recalled products is listed below.