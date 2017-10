Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend is upon us and if you’re looking for something fun to do, look no further than Breckenridge Distillery. Chef Billie Keithley joined us to show us how to make the perfect game day Bloody Mary.

"Mile High Mary's" Breckenridge style.

2oz Breckenridge Vodka or Breckenridge Chili Chile Vodka

Fill with "9,600 Bloody Mary mix"

Rim half a pint glass with dried Abarol chili.

Garnish/mini chicken and waffle, or mini biscuit & quail egg, or any mini breakfast sandwich of choice.