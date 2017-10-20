× Man wanted on several warrants found by police hiding in suitcase in Parachute

PARACHUTE, Colo. — A suspected member of the Crips street gang who was wanted on several active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants was arrested last week after he was found hiding in a suitcase, the Parachute Police Department said.

On Oct. 13, officers and members of the Garfield County Threat Assessment Group went to the last known address of Nathaniel Arlington, 48.

They made contact with a woman who gave them consent to search the apartment. The woman told officers she hadn’t seen Arlington for a couple of days.

Investigators eventually found Arlington hiding in a suitcase. He told them his name was Luther Rankins and wouldn’t change his story, police said.

Arlington was arrested and charged with violation of bail bond conditions, criminal impersonation and obstructing a peace officer.

The woman in the apartment, 35-year-old Laura Ebbs, was charged with attempting to influence a public servant and false reporting to authorities.