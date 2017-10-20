× Man shot with flare gun while sitting in truck at Loveland convenience store

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man was seriously injured after being shot with a red flare gun while sitting in his truck at a convenience store earlier this month, the Loveland Police Department said Friday.

Officers were dispatched to McKee Medical Center just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 9 on a report of a man who had a gunshot wound to his head.

He suffered serious injuries, including burns on his head and body.

Police obtained surveillance video of the incident at a Kum and Go store at 115 Knobcone Drive.

It showed the man sitting in his truck with a female passenger when a vehicle stopped in front of it and a male driver got out, police said.

The man then went to the driver’s side window of the truck. Surveillance video showed a large puff of smoke and a red flare being shot into the truck.

The suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Ryan Johnson of Loveland, then is seen getting back into his vehicle and driving away.

Police determined the victim and Johnson were acquaintances and that it was not a random act.

Police found and arrested Johnson on Thursday. He was was in possession of suspected methamphetamine when he was apprehended, police said.

Johnson was charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment, and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-962-2290.