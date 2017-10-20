Maine student’s yearbook photo rejected because he’s holding a gun

STANDISH, Maine — A high school student in Maine had his yearbook photo rejected by school officials because it shows him holding a gun.

Wade Gelinas posed with a shotgun, WCSH reported. He said he wanted to include the gun because hunting is a family tradition.

“It’s just my sport. It’s just what I do. I don’t play football. I don’t play basketball. I just hunt,” Gelinas said.

But principal Lori Napolitano said the school’s code of conduct limits students from bringing weapons to school. Administrators didn’t want to decide whether the weapon promotes violence or not.

“Drugs, alcohol, weapons, tobacco are not allowed at school, and you cannot wear clothing that has pictures of weapons on it,” Napolitano said.

“We just want to draw the line at weapons of any kind being in the picture and that way we’re not trying to pass judgment on which ones are promoting violence or which ones aren’t.”