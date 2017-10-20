Loveland Ski Area opens for new ski, snowboard season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. -- Loveland Ski Area became the second ski and snowboard run to open in Colorado on Friday.

Loveland didn't open until Nov. 10 for the 2016-17 season because of warm, dry conditions.

Loveland and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in Summit County battle yearly to be the first slopes to open.

Arapahoe Basin won the battle again this year, kicking off the season last week.

The Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run beginner trails will be open at Loveland. The lift line opened just before 9 a.m. with Nate Dogggg occupying the first chair as usual.

Most other resorts in the state will open next month.