Lakewood mother arrested in child abuse case after daughter found in Denver with serious injuries

JEFFERSON COUNTY – A mother in Lakewood has been arrested for her alleged role in the abuse of her two-year-old daughter.

28-year-old Melissa Mangeri was arrested Thursday and is being held for one count of Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

She’s accused of permitting her child to be “unreasonably placed in a situation that posed a threat to the child,” according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

“Information in the affidavit indicates that Mangeri was present during one or more of the assaults on the child and failed to seek assistance, thereby unreasonably placing the child in a situation that posed a threat of injury or death,” the DA’s office said.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman said a concerned citizen saw the injured toddler and the child’s mother outside a Denver school on September 14.

At the hospital, doctors determined the girl had a subdural brain bleed, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver.

Doctors said they expect the girl to survive but they don’t know whether she will have brain damage.

Last month, prosecutors charged Mangeri’s boyfriend, Joshua Gonzales, with child abuse.

Mangeri is set to appear in court again on October 26.