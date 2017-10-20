Huge digital gaming festival DreamHack comes to Denver for first time

DENVER — The huge international gaming event DreamHack will be in Denver for the first time this weekend.

The event, which involves professional game tournaments, started in Sweden in 1994 and has expanded over the past 23 years.

DreamHack is the world’s largest digital gaming festival and the stop in Denver is part of its first U.S. tour.

The event will be held at the National Western Complex beginning at 10 a.m. Friday and goes continuously until 6 p.m. Sunday.

There will also be several other events, including college gaming matches, cosplay competitions, table top games, drone racing, drone combat and arcade games.

People can also connect computers and systems to play video games.

The University of Colorado, Colorado State University and University of Denver will have teams competing in the collegiate matches.