× Help the Denver Zoo name its two red panda cubs

DENVER — The Denver Zoo wants you to help zookeepers name two male red panda cubs that were born in August.

The zoo came up with some names for you to choose from:

Oolong and Chai … types of tea

Pabu and Sabal … Pabu means puffball and Sabal means strong one

Peyton and Eli … it’s likely no explanation is needed

The zoo is running a survey on its website. You can cast your vote until October 26. The winning names will be announced in social media posts.