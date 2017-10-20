Denver woman says think twice before voting for city’s bond measure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The campaign signs are beginning to pop up around Denver--asking voters to pass issues 2a through 2g, part of a $937 million bond project city leaders are hoping to get approved.

One thing you won't find is any formal opposition other than a brief write up in the city's voting guide.

"I'm through the roof mad," Cecelia Whisler, a concerned citizen said Friday.

Whistler is expressing concern with the proposed bond measure, wondering why the city is essentially "maxing out its credit card" with this proposal. She is also wondering why no official opposition campaign has formed.

"They want us to fund an RTD project which we shouldn't have to fund, they want us to fund a building at Denver Health," Whisler added.

Since no formal opposition has formed Whisler has resorted to making home made yard signs that say "Save My House."

Part of Whisler's concern is regarding tax rates. The bond measure does not raise tax levels but keeps current rates in place.

Whisler's main issue is property assessments have increased so much in recent years everyone is paying more in taxes.

"It's already very hard and expensive to live in Denver," Whisler said.

Virtually all of the city's leaders disagree with Whisler's assessment however.

"This election really gives voters a chance to invest in their future," Dan Shah, who works with Colfax Business Districts said.

Shaw says some of the big issues in the bond project include a $75 million new outpatient facility at Denver Health and a complete transformation of East Colfax.

Shah says yes this bond measure would cost property owners money but they would be rewarded with improved city amenities.

For instance, the bond project calls for designated bus lanes on Colfax for quicker commutes, improved sidewalks and landscapes and safer conditions for pedestrians.

"It's still very difficult to be a customer on Colfax," Shah added.

Here is a complete list of what each issue funds:

2A - Transportation and Mobility

2B - Cultural Facilities

2C - Denver Health

2D - Public Safety

2 E - Public Libraries

2 F - Parks and Recreation

2 G - Public Facilities

Most voters should've already received their ballots in the mail. They must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day, November 7.