Breaking News: 3 killed in Fort Collins shooting near CSU identified

Chocolate Pizza

Posted 10:48 am, October 20, 2017, by

Chocolate Pizza® and Peanut Butter Wings® – leads a line-up of over 100 treats that are unique, delicious, impressive. They use the highest quality Swiss-style chocolate and blend that gourmet chocolate with homemade English toffee to create a tasteful masterpiece.