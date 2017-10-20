3 killed in Fort Collins shooting near CSU identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The three people killed in an early-morning shooting near the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins on Thursday have been identified.

Tristian Kemp, 26 of Destin Florida, Savannah McNealy, 22 of Fort Collins, and Michael Zamora, 30 of Fort Collins were killed in the shooting just before 2 a.m. at the Sunstone apartment complex at 720 City Park Ave. just west of the college, the Laramier County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

Kemp and McNealy died of multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled as homicides. Zamora died of a single gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide.

McNealy was previously identified by CSU as being one of the victims. McNealy was a student at the university studying liberal arts, art and art history.

University of Colorado Denver Chancellor Dortoth Horrell released a statement via Twitter around noon on Friday, expressing sympathy for those affected. Horrell wrote that the death of CSU student McNealy was a “blow to the entire Colorado higher education community.”

Statement from @CUDenver Chancellor Dorothy Horrell about the off-campus shooting near @ColoradoStateU pic.twitter.com/B1WIliY2lu — CU Denver (@CUDenver) October 20, 2017

A fourth person was shot and injured. That person’s name, age and gender have not been released, and their condition is unknown.

The Fort Collins Police Department has not said if the four people knew each other and have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

A vigil in McNealy’s honor is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday near the Ram Walk on Meridian Drive.