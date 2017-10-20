2 young girls murdered near Telluride identified

NORWOOD, Colo. — Two young girls murdered on a farm 35 miles outside of Telluride on Sept. 8 have been identified, the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

According to officials, the two girls were the daughters of Nashika Leonie Bramble, who is charged in connection with their deaths.

When officials found the bodies of 10-year-old Makayla Victoria Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Rosalina Marshall, they confirmed the girls had been dead for at least two weeks.

Robert’s father does not live in Colorado and is not involved in the case. Marshall’s father has not been contacted and is also not involved in the case.

The cause of their deaths is still under investigation and five people have been arrested in the case.

Frederick Blair, 23, Madani Ceus, 37, Ika Eden, 53, and Nathan Yah, 50, and Nashika Bramble are all suspects in the homicides.

Charges include second-degree murder, criminally negligent homicide and felony child abuse causing death.

“In my 37 years as sheriff, I have never seen anything as cruel and heartless as this,” Sheriff Bill Masters said in a statement.