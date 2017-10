Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An 11-year-old girl from Lone Tree is becoming a big star.

Gitanjali Roa was just named America's top young scientist for her water testing invention. She spent five months developing the tester in response to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

She has more going for her than just her clever invention. You'll see what we mean in Mike Barz' video report.