Why street sweepers are immune to damage claims from vehicle owners

DENVER -- Street sweeping in Denver runs from April through November.

Not moving your car can result in a $50 ticket.

Unlike with snow plows and other vehicles that service our roadways, there is no recourse against street sweepers in the case of damages.

The office of Denver’s City Attorney explained to the FOX31 Problem Solvers that the city diligently investigates claims and complaints made by citizens regarding city-owned motor vehicles, but street sweepers are protected under Colorado's Governmental Immunity Act.

The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that a street sweeper is considered mobile “machinery,” not a motor vehicle.

Leighton Best says he didn’t mind having to pay the ticket he received for parking on the street during posted street sweeping dates, but was surprised to learn there is nothing he can do except have his insurance company address the cost for the repair of his bumper, which he says was dented by a street sweeper.

The Problem Solvers decided to ask RTD about how accidents involving their buses are handled.

RTD provided a statement to FOX31 saying “any driver involved in a collision with an RTD vehicle should contact local authorities as they would in any accident and file a police report."

Since we share the road with snow plows, buses and street sweepers, it’s important to know the rules, cooperate with city laws and ordinances and keep auto insurance current to stay fully protected.

The Denver City Attorney’s Office outlines the procedure on how to file a claim on Denver’s website.

You can find the RTD Customer Feedback and Complaint page here.

For questions about auto insurance coverage you can contact the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association.