What would Amazon look like in Denver?

The Mile High City is joining dozens of other cities hoping to attract Amazon’s second headquarters and 50,000 jobs along with it. But what would the campus look like in Denver?

Longmont-based F9 Productions decided to find out. Amazon’s current headquarters takes up a whopping 8.1 million square feet in Seattle. The architecture firm designed a potential campus located at 19th and Broadway covering the same amount of space.

It’s made up of five buildings with the tallest topping out at 1,500 feet. That would be one of the tallest in the United States. The firm even made renderings of how it would change the Denver skyline.

Now, F9 Productions is not part of the official bid. The company says it is excited about the prospect of Amazon coming to Denver and simply wanted visualize it. The state’s official plan lays out eight urban and suburban locations it is proposing Amazon to move to, but is not releasing where those locations are.